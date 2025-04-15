The 12 Sunderland primary schools which are the hardest to get into

Families are given three choices as to which primary school they would like to send their child, but naturally parents will be hoping to secure their first choice place.

With place notifications set to be sent to parents tomorrow (Wednesday April 16) we’ve had a look at the percentage of families who got their first choice place for September 2024.

Check out the 12 schools in Sunderland which were the hardest to secure first choice places for this current academic year’s intake.

Barnwell Primary Academy had 44 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 68.18%.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland 39 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 74.36%.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy 55 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 45 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 81.82%.