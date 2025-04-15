The 12 Sunderland primary schools which are the hardest to get into

It’s an anxious time for the city’s parents as they wait to find out whether they have been successful in securing a place at their child’s preferred primary school.

Families are given three choices as to which primary school they would like to send their child, but naturally parents will be hoping to secure their first choice place.

With place notifications set to be sent to parents tomorrow (Wednesday April 16) we’ve had a look at the percentage of families who got their first choice place for September 2024.

Check out the 12 schools in Sunderland which were the hardest to secure first choice places for this current academic year’s intake.

44 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 68.18%.

2. Barnwell Primary Academy had

44 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 68.18%. | Google

39 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 74.36%.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland

39 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 74.36%. | Google

55 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 45 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 81.82%.

4. Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy

55 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 45 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 81.82%. | Google

