Teenagers forced to travel miles after school caught up in concrete scandal celebrate GCSE results
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College in Peterlee secondary school was among those found to have been built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete or ‘RAAC’.
The substance, which is found in a number of public buildings, has caused structural problems and roof collapses at a number of schools, prompting partial and full closures at others containing the material.
Students at St Bede’s, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were relocated, meaning they had to travel 17 miles each day to attend lessons.
But, despite the added challenges, the teenagers smashed their GCSEs, with many obtaining fantastic grades.
Niyah Sajan, 16, from Peterlee, received one grade 9, six grade 8s one Distinction* and one grade 7.
“I am feeling ecstatic with my results. I look forward to the coming academic years at Byron Sixth Form,” said Niyah.
It has been a particularly good year for Daisy Clarke, Eva Mysleyko, Victoria Chester and Ellen-Marie Atkinson, who were all part of the school’s girls’ football team which won the English Schools’ Football Association (ESFA) National Cup in May, and are equally happy with their results.
Meanwhile, Lewis Roberts, 16, from Peterlee, has his sights set on becoming a sound engineer.
He will be going on to study Music, Computer Science and Maths at Byron Sixth Form College.
“I am feeling accomplished. Despite all the struggles, it has been worth it,” he said.
The 16-year-old Lucy Marshall, 16 from Seaham, was another happy teenager.
“I am absolutely thrilled with my results. My friends got me through it,” she said.
Headteacher Frances Cessford congratulated the pupils on overcoming the challenges to gain their GCSEs.
“Congratulations to all the students on their GCSE results! Despite the challenges posed by RAAC, the resilience shown by both staff and students is truly commendable,” she said.
“It's inspiring to see such a strong performance in Maths, with an impressive 22.5% of students achieving grades 7-9.
“With this level of determination and success, our students are undoubtedly ready to set the world ablaze. Well done to everyone involved.”
Nationally, GCSE results have fallen for a third year running with 67.6% of all grades marked at grades 4 and above. St Bede’s have out performed the national average with 68.1% of all grades at grade 4 or above.
St. Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form College open evening for year 6 pupils is on Tuesday 24 September 2024. Byron Sixth Form open evening is on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.