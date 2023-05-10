Will Davies, 18, from Washington, has gained his Level 2 Instructor accreditation and now teaches Durham and Cleveland County junior squads at Sunderland Tennis Centre – the same sports centre where he first picked up a racket at the age of just five years old.

The teenager trains U11 regional players, as well as U10 and U8 squads, while also studying for A Levels in History, Geography, and Economics at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle.

The Year 13 student said: “Through tennis, I’ve experienced personal improvements both on and off the court. It hasn’t just had benefits physically, being involved in one of the toughest sports mentally has developed my problem solving skills and helped me recognise the value of perseverance.

“Coaching allows me to spread these skills to people who may see me as a role model, and seeing those I help coach improve week in, week out, brings a great deal of satisfaction.”

Will took tennis lessons at the Sunderland Tennis Centre between the ages of five and nine, before moving to the Northumberland Tennis Academy, where he still plays. He has also played for several clubs, including David Lloyd Sunderland, Churchill and Blaydon.

“I’ve always enjoyed competing and have played in the county cup team at under 11, 14 and 16 levels. During that time, I was placed number one in the county on several occasions,” said Will.

“I’ve also played at a national level in both singles and doubles formats, and in 2019 reached the semi-finals of the under 14 doubles at the Road to Wimbledon national finals. Now, a lot of my time is taken with my A Level studies and coaching, so I am not playing in tournaments, but I am looking to start up again.”

Will gained his Level 2 Tennis Instructor accreditation, with distinctions in core work and final summative assessment, through the LTA coaching qualifications pathway. The enhanced five-day qualification allows him to now lead in the delivery of group coaching.

This summer, he hopes to achieve his Level 3 Coach qualification to enable him to coach individuals and groups once he finishes school and goes to university, where he plans to study Finance.

