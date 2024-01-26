Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were tears and cheers in the staff room at Wessington Primary School after Ofsted judged the school to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.

Inspectors described how pupils feel "happy at this friendly and welcoming school" and highlighted the high expectations staff have for all the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key feature of the report was the "very positive relationships" established between children and adults with one child telling inspectors the 'teachers really care about you'.

The report also described how pupils are "proud" to be part of the school with the inspection team recognising the positive behaviours and attitudes shown by the children.

Head teacher Anna Young and children at Wessington Primary School celebrate their good Ofsted report.

After being informed of the judgement, headteacher Anna Young said: "We are delighted with the report and I couldn't be prouder of the whole school community.

"The whole inspection felt like a celebration of Wessington Primary. It captured who we are and I'm pleased inspectors recognised the hard work of the staff and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff were elated when they found out the judgement and there were quite a few tears and cheers in the staff room."

Wessington Primary School. Photograph: Google Maps

Lead inspector Richard Beadnall commended the school's curriculum in developing children's literacy and understanding of mathematics.

He said: "Pupils in the school enjoy many opportunities to develop a love of reading. A clear focus on communication and language in early years prepares pupils well for formal phonics teaching.

"Consistent and effective phonics teaching enables pupils to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to become fluent readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Outcomes in reading reflect the positive long-term impact of the phonics and reading curriculum.

"The mathematics curriculum is also well sequenced and effective which allows pupils to form firm foundations in mathematics so that they can quickly grasp new mathematical concepts.

"The school is offering more opportunities for pupils to deepen their understanding in mathematics. This is part of an initiative to increase the proportion of pupils who achieve the higher standard in mathematics at the end of Year 6."

Mr Beadnell was fulsome in his praise of the school's special educational needs (SEND) provision which was described as "a strength of the school".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Well-trained staff have a clear understanding of pupils’ individual needs and the majority of pupils with SEND access an age-appropriate curriculum.

"Staff use adaptations and adult support carefully to enable pupils to access the curriculum. Pupils enjoy a broad and balanced curriculum that is closely tailored to their needs."