Superstar Sophie celebrates GCSE success after gaining support for dyslexia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A TEENAGER with dyslexia was delighted today (Thursday) after securing ten GCSEs, including two 7s (formerly Grade As) in her English Language and Literature exams.Sophie Teasdale, of Spennymoor, in County Durham joined Durham High School in Year 7 and within a few weeks of attending, the school predicted traits of dyslexia and she was later tested and diagnosed.

Thanks to the school’s unwavering support, coupled with her hard work, the 16-year-old today discovered she’d gainedtwo Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and four Grade 6s in her GCSEs and is now looking forward to studying for her A Levels in the Sixth Form, including English Literature.

Sophie said: “I’m really pleased with my results. My confidence was very low when I got my dyslexia diagnosis, and I was struggling to get anything onto a page. Going from failing English to now getting a Grade 7 in the subject and studying it at A Level is truly amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everybody is friends with each other at Durham High because the school is small. It’s an amazing community and feels like a family. I would class some of the teachers like my friends because they’ve supported me non-stop for five years.”

National World

Her results came as Sophie recently learned she’d secured a place at the prestigious Samling Academy, in Hexham, Northumberland, which brings together and trains young classical singers from across the North East.

She was inspired to perform and sing by her late father Andy, who passed away when she was eight.

“My dad loved music and performing with me. I always remember as a kid, having little performances with him in the living room and singing along to songs,” she recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ever since he passed away, I always perform with him in mind and think about how proud he’d be of me. It’s like I’m with him in a way and singing on stage allows me to feel close to him.”

Thrilled mum, Tracey Teasdale, said: “I’m extremely proud of Sophie for all the work she’s put into securing her GCSE grades, especially with her diagnosis and lockdown.”

“I know it was really hard for her, because she’d only just found out where her struggles were when school had to close during Covid 19. Despite this, Sophie’s maintained her hard work and dedication, and the staff have always worked really closely with her.”

“The school’s been absolutely amazing. My eldest is 21 and she started there in Year 9. The support the school has given both my daughters, and especially Sophie, has been immense. A special thank you to Mrs Lonsdale, Mrs Stephenson and Mrs Lawrence-Wills who have all given so much support and guidance. I’ll forever be grateful to them and the school for helping nurture my daughter’s academic abilities and musical talents simultaneously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said: “We’re so proud of Sophie who has worked incredibly hard to secure her grades in the face of her learning difficulties. I’m so pleased the school and staff were able to support her so she could go on and achieve her full potential in her exams.”