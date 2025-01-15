Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland children and young people who have overcome adversity and have achieved success or made a significant contributions to their local communities are set to be recognised at the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards 2025.

Nominations are now open for the event, which “celebrates inspiring, driven, and creative young individuals who are making a meaningful impact in their city”.

The event is organised by Together for Children who are calling for nominations for young people and groups aged 8-18, or up to the age of 25 for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

(Left to right) Cllr Michael Butler, 2024 Overall Winner Molly Mackings, and Barry Hyde, awards host and Futureheads singer. | Together for Children

The award categories recognise the wide variety of interests of the city's young people and span a range of disciplines including sport, personal growth, arts, environment, learning, and health and wellbeing.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Child Poverty and Skills, Councillor Michael Butler said: "The Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards offer a vital platform for young people and groups to highlight their talent, creativity, and commitment. In light of the events earlier this year, this has never felt more important.

"There are hundreds of young people making a positive impact, helping to shape a more vibrant, healthy, and inclusive city.

“This year, we’re introducing the new Bringing Communities Together Award, which alongside the wide range of categories truly reflects the positive actions happening throughout our city and we encourage as many people as possible to nominate."

The Sunderland Young Achievers' Awards have been running for more 30 years.

The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of young people across the city, and are sponsored by partners including Public Health, Integrated Care Board, Everyone Active and Sunderland Carers' Centre.

Previous winners have included Paralympic gold medallist Matt Wylie.

For the second year running, Barry Hyde, lead singer of renowned Sunderland band The Futureheads, will be hosting the awards which will take place on Friday April 4 at the Fire Station.

Hyde's company, Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME) is sponsoring a new Music Award category, to put the focus on emerging musical talent on Wearside. NAME is Sunderland's leading music degree provider and works in partnership with the University of Sunderland delivering a BA and MA focusing on music industry skills.

Speaking of his involvement in the awards, Barry said: "The Futureheads were delighted to have received an honorary Young Achievers’ Award in 2006, and I was incredibly proud to be asked to support the event as host.

"To celebrate the achievements of the young people in the city we’re all so passionate about, is truly special.

“It was encouragement that I received in my early days as a musician that gave me the confidence to pursue my aspirations and become a professional songwriter and performer, touring the globe and following a creative path.

"This year, I’m really excited about sponsoring the new music category through Northern Academy of Music Education and we hope to encourage even more people to nominate across all categories.

“It’s a fantastic event that shines a well-deserved spotlight on the talent, hard work, and dedication of young people in our community."

There are 11 award categories with a highly commended and winner named in each. An overall winner is then selected from all the winners.

Simon Marshall, Chief Executive and the city's Director of Children’s Services, said: "I’d like to encourage everyone to consider nominating the young people and groups who are making a difference in Sunderland.

“It’s a powerful way to show how much we care and to recognise the incredible contributions they’re making in our communities.

“Their efforts may not always be in the spotlight, but the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards are the ideal way to celebrate their contribution and showcase how they are shaping the future of our city in meaningful ways."

Last year’s Overall Winner of the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards 2024 was 18-year-old Molly Mackings who also took home the Young Carer Award. As a carer for her mum who has Multiple Sclerosis, her brother and another family member with disabilities.

Molly was chosen as Overall Winner for the compassion, dedication and kindness she shows daily and for her commitment to striving for inclusivity and empowerment.

Speaking of the win Molly said: "Winning the Sunderland Young Achiever Awards felt surreal as I won it for being a carer which is something I do in my everyday life, and is just normal to me, so I really didn’t expect to win.

"After hearing so many wonderful and inspiring stories throughout the night when my name was read out as overall winner, I didn’t even realise it was me, and I was looking around for the winner.

Winning the award means so much, it has helped me with my career, my confidence and it has made me feel like what I’ve been doing my whole life has really meant something."

You can find out more about the different categories on the Together For Children website where you can also nominate youngsters to be considered.

Nominations close on Friday January 31.