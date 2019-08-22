Sunderland's St Aidan's Catholic Academy 'absolutely delighted' by GCSE results
The outgoing headteacher of St Aidan's Catholic Academy, in Sunderland, said he was "absolutely delighted" by his school's GCSE results.
Provisional figures suggest that 60% of pupils at the boys' school achieved the higher 9-5 grades in English language and maths.
Kevin Shepherd, who leaves the school next week to take over a Northumberland school, said: "I am pleased for the boys and their families for what they have achieved and it was lovely in my final few days here to see so many happy faces celebrating their grades after all the hard work they have put in over the last two years."
Among the pupils celebrating their results at the Ashbrooke school was Matthew Carl, 16, of Seaham, who declared he was "extremely happy" with his results.
He was particularly pleased with his history performance and added: "I worked really hard and had pieces of paper stuck all over my room to help me to learn.
"They have come down now although my history teacher has asked to see them so that he can show them to other pupils."
Matthew will continue studying history at A-level at the combined St Anthony's and St Aidan's Catholic Sixth Form.
Mr Shepherd, who will become head at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy, in Bedlington, added: "I would like to thank pupils, parents, all the staff and governors for all the hard work and support that has gone into today's results.
"It is very early days but I am sure that our grades will compare favourably to those at other boys' schools and with boys generally."