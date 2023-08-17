Sunderland's Southmoor students land places at top universities
The school has praised their success
Students from Southmoor Academy Sixth Form have landed places at top universities as the school continues to see 'exceptional' results as grading moves back to pre-pandemic levels.
The school saw an impressive 86% of students managing a A* - C grade in their subjects.
Students' achievements have remained in line with last year, with the number A -B grades being 2.2% above the national average.
Headteacher Joanne Maw said: "I am delighted to be able to congratulate our Year 13 students on their excellent achievements this year.
"I wish them every continued success for the future as they venture into Higher Education, employment, or training.
"Such excellent outcomes only occur as a result of the hard work from students, deep commitment from staff and fantastic support from parents and carers.
"I am grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help our students on the road to success. We look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future."
A number of Southmoor pupils have landed places at the leading Russell Group universities.
Estelle Onwuka will be studying English and Beginners' Modern Greek at Oxford.
Several students are heading to Durham, including Adil Hussain to study BioSciences, Sam Ford and Jasmine Casey to study Psychology, and Adam Tempest to study Mathematics.
Leona Barker and Abbie Swallow are venturing north to Edinburgh to study English Literature and History.
Some students are beginning competitive health care-related courses including Kaitlyn Stewart who will be studying Midwifery at Leeds and Thea Sloanes who will be studying Speech and Language Therapy at Manchester.
Jack Stead is also heading to Manchester to study Music.
A large number of students have secured places at Newcastle for a wide range of courses including Lainie Hulley who will study Linguistics, Neive Howat who will study Biomedical Science, Dan Duke who will study Psychology, Jonathan Cowgill who will study Modern Language, Translation and Interpretation, Millie Linton who will study English Language and Ethan Fisher who will study Physics with Astrophysics.
Four students are heading to York to study Sociology and Criminology (Grace Berry), History and Philosophy (Andii Poxton), Social and Political Sciences (Jess Robson) and English Language and Literature (York).