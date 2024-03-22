Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city's education leaders have hit out at the companies manufacturing vapes and accused them of packaging the product to target teenagers and children as the habit becomes a growing issue in our schools.

Figures from the Department of Health and Social Care shows the number of children using vapes has tripled in the last three years.

A survey carried out by the charity Action on Smoking and Health showed that in 2023, 20.5% of children had tried vaping with 7.6% describing themselves as 'currently vaping'.

Worryingly, 4.6% of 11-15 year olds described themselves at currently vaping which increased to 15% for 16 and 17-year-olds, despite 18 being the legal age to purchase the product.

It's a national trend which the City's Council Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams, fears is also being experienced here in Sunderland.

Cllr Williams, who is also a governor at Oxclose Community Academy, said: "I see kids coming out of schools in our city with vapes and it's definitely a growing issue.

"We carried out our own Health and Wellbeing Board survey of children in our schools and vapes came out as their preferred method of relaxation.

"They aren't smoking anymore - they are vaping. Because it's not cigarettes, they don't see it as an issue, but recent research has shown there are medical consequences from vaping."

Nicotine remains the main ingredient in vapes, and is highly addictive. A recent study from University College London compared cells in the cheeks and blood of more than 3,500 healthy people who had never had cancer and regularly used either tobacco, e-cigarettes or smokeless tobacco, such as snuff.

The findings showed the cheek cells of vape users had undergone similar alterations to their make-up as those seen in smokers.

Cllr Williams added: "Schools in the city used to have smoke detectors in their toilets to deter and catch children smoking. These have now been replaced by vape sensors."

With jazzy colourful packaging and flavours such as candyfloss, bubble gum, soft drinks and strawberry, a key area of concern is the packaging and marketing by the vape companies, which has an inherent appeal to teenagers and children.

Cllr Williams said: "It was the same with the introduction of alcopops back in the 90s. They were bright and colourful and aimed at older teenagers and young adults but inevitably filtered down to younger teenagers.

"In a similar way, the bright packaging and sweet smelling and tasting favours of vapes appeals to teenagers and children. I'm sure the companies didn't set out to market to this age group but, like alcopops, it filters down to 13, 14 and 15-year-olds." It's a sentiment shared by Southmoor Academy headteacher and Sandhill View Academy's Chief Executive Officer, Joanne Maw, who feels more needs to be done to tackle the packaging and marketing of the companies manufacturing the vapes.

Mrs Maw, who is also the chief executive of the Aspire North East Multi Academy Trust, said: "We would welcome any discussion regarding the introduction of tougher regulations on companies who are targeting teenage markets to sell vapes, especially those which are clearly designed to appeal to teenage customers, with some even being designed to replicate school stationary.

"Although we have robust measures in place in our schools for the detection of vapes and their use, limiting easy access would be a significant move in the right direction for schools."

A key area which needs to be addressed is the sale and purchase of single use vapes.

A survey carried out by Action on Smoking and Health showed that in 2023 69% of under 18s said the most frequently used device was a disposable (single use) vape, up from 52% in 2022 and 7.7% in 2021.

The survey also revealed there was a significant growth in awareness of promotion of e-cigarettes in shops between 2021 and 2023. In 2023, more than half of all children (53%) were aware of promotion in shops, and nearly a third (32%) online.

Only one in five (20%) say they never see e-cigarettes being promoted, down from 31% in 2022.

Cllr Williams added: "People used to have to go to specialist vaping outlets but you can now purchase vapes in most shops and it tends to be single use products.

"There just seems to be greater availability and children who may not have gone to a specialist shop may be more willing to try and purchase from their local corner shop.

"There definitely needs to be greater controls and this loophole of where you can purchase single use vapes needs to be closed.

"Vapes were brought in as a method people could use to help give up smoking, but the whole thing seems to have been turned on its head."

The issue of children using vapes has been recognised by the Government and this month (March) the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to “stop our kids getting hooked on nicotine”, including the use of vapes.

This week the Government put forward to Parliament a proposed bill to introduces legislation to ban single use vapes and to tackle the use of flavours such as berry burst and cherry blast as well how vapes are packaged and where they can be sold in shops.

To crack down on underage sales, the Government will also bring in quicker and simpler £100 fixed penalty fines for shops in England and Wales which sell vapes illegally to children. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, if it becomes law, will also ensure that children who are turning 15 this year and younger can never legally be sold tobacco during their adult lives.

Commenting on the issue during a recent visit to Sunderland, the Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, David Johnston, said: "Nicotine is an addictive substance and no child should ever vape. We are going to come down hard on any outlet selling vapes to children.