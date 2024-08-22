Sunderland's Argyle House School sees GCSE results rise again
Chris Johnson, head of Argyle House School in Sunderland, said students had worked hard, with 80% achieving a 4 or higher in English and Maths with 54% achieving at least one grade at 7 or above.
Nationally, the 2024 grades 9-7 are at 21.9% whereas Argyle House’s Year 11s have reached over 50% as well as 80% grades 9-4 against the national average of 67.6%, he said.
“It is wonderful to see so many students fulfilling their potential and receiving excellent grades today,” said Mr Johnson.
“Throughout the academic year, I have been impressed by how the Year 11’s have approached their study, and exams, especially in showing maturity and support for one another.
“I am incredibly proud of the GCSE results our students have achieved and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey.”
Chair of Governors John Forsyth added: “This year’s GCSE results are testament to the hard work and dedication of both the teachers and students at Argyle House; their commitment to deliver the best of themselves, and for themselves, is reflected in the marvellous set of grades received today. Congratulations to them all and I would like to wish them good luck in all they choose to do.”
Argyle House School in Thornhill Park is a leading independent day school for children aged three to 16 in the heart of Sunderland, and this year celebrated its 140th anniversary.
Forfar Education acquired Argyle House School in 2019, and Mr Johnson is the third generation Head to lead the school.
