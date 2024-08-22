Sunderland's Argyle House School sees GCSE results rise again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A headteacher at a prestigious school has congratulated the outgoing Year 11 students on their GCSE results.

Chris Johnson, head of Argyle House School in Sunderland, said students had worked hard, with 80% achieving a 4 or higher in English and Maths with 54% achieving at least one grade at 7 or above.

Nationally, the 2024 grades 9-7 are at 21.9% whereas Argyle House’s Year 11s have reached over 50% as well as 80% grades 9-4 against the national average of 67.6%, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is wonderful to see so many students fulfilling their potential and receiving excellent grades today,” said Mr Johnson.

“Throughout the academic year, I have been impressed by how the Year 11’s have approached their study, and exams, especially in showing maturity and support for one another.

“I am incredibly proud of the GCSE results our students have achieved and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey.”

Chair of Governors John Forsyth added: “This year’s GCSE results are testament to the hard work and dedication of both the teachers and students at Argyle House; their commitment to deliver the best of themselves, and for themselves, is reflected in the marvellous set of grades received today. Congratulations to them all and I would like to wish them good luck in all they choose to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyle House School in Thornhill Park is a leading independent day school for children aged three to 16 in the heart of Sunderland, and this year celebrated its 140th anniversary.

Forfar Education acquired Argyle House School in 2019, and Mr Johnson is the third generation Head to lead the school.