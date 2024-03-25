Sunderland's African community recognised at prestigious awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prestigious awards ceremony has been held to celebrate the business and academic success of the African community in Sunderland.

The event, which was held at the Stadium of Light, was organised in partnership between the University of Sunderland and Fedash Consultancy, an educational consultancy firm who support international students to achieve their career goals.

Acting Nigerian High Commissioner Dr Cyprian Terseer Heen (centre) alongside representatives from the University of Sunderland and Fedash Consultancy Limited.

The event was attended by a number of dignitaries including Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Cyprian Terseer Heen, Sunderland City Council's Deputy Mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall, and the Executive Director of Fedash, Hannah Damilola Oyeniyi.

During the ceremony, African students who gained a First in their undergraduate studies as well as those with Distinction in their post graduate studies got an Academic Excellence Award from the International Office at the University of Sunderland.

Acting Nigerian High Commissioner Dr. Cyprian Terseer Heen (left) receiving an award.

The Sunderland African Business award was won by Edgerise Consultancy limited, while the Community Award was won by the Sunderland African Community Association which is based on Hylton Road and supports and promotes people of African heritage here in the city.

The awards night also saw Dr John and Mrs Margaret Ameobi - parents of former NUFC players Shola and Sammy - presented with a Lifetime Achievement award for their work supporting young people of African heritage in the North East, including international students.

During the ceremony Councillor Chisnall highlighted how Sunderland is "a proud, diverse and multicultural city" and praised the city's university for its "unwavering support in helping the African students feel at home here in Sunderland".