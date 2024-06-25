Sunderland youngsters set to showcase their dancing talents on the national stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘It's going to be the most amazing experience of my life’

Children from Barbara Priestman Academy have won a coveted place at the Making Moves National Dance Platform in London.

The Sunderland school specialises in educating secondary age pupils with autism and complex learning difficulties and the youngsters have been selected as one of eight groups to perform out of 48 schools around the country.

Making Moves is a brand new choreography and performance project, inviting school and youth groups from across England to ‘show us their dance moves’.

In April the academy was selected to perform in the showcase event at Sadlers Wells Theatre after the youngsters’ impressive performance at the regional Making Moves event at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds.

Barbara Priestman Academy students at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds. | Barbara Priestman Academy

The students performed their routine Cor Bellator, based on heroes and inspirations, using the toolkit and choreography of acclaimed choreographer Dannielle Rhimes Lecointe.

Dance teacher Shelley Baxter said: “The young people have enjoyed creating choreography of their own and their confidence and skills have developed significantly.

“The outcomes are endless and working with external companies provides work related skills, links to further education and careers opportunities. We are so proud of them all.

“Amazing memories have already been made .”

Executive headteacher Adele Pearson added: “We are absolutely over the moon to be heading to London and so proud of all our young people. Huge thanks to our fantastic team and staff who helped to make it possible.”

The youngsters are now looking forward to showcasing their skills in the capital.

Daniel said: “It's going to be the most amazing experience of my life.”

Rebecca added: “This whole experience has helped to raise my confidence a lot.”

The school’s Dance and Performance Department has recently teamed up with Gosforth Civic Theatre and in 2023 were regional finalists in Udance, a competition run by One Dance UK at Dance City.

Head of Sixth Form Natalie Preece said: “I'm so proud. This is amazing news and it's much deserved for the sheer dedication, passion and enthusiasm of our newly formed dance community.