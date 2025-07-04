Sunderland welcomes UK's best young gamers as city hosts national Esports Grand Finals
Home of British Esports, Sunderland’s state-of-the-art student campus is set to welcome eight of the UK’s very best student Esports teams for the thrilling culmination of the Student Champs season which saw 750 teams and 3,000 gamers play over 13,000 games.
The finals, which are to be held in Sunderland this weekend (July 4 and 5), will see some of the country’s best young gamers battle for glory across some of the biggest Esports titles, including Overwatch 2, League of Legends, VALORANT and Rocket League.
With over 65% of Further Education (FE) colleges, including Sunderland College, actively competing in weekly fixtures, the Student Champs continues to be a cornerstone of educational Esports development in the UK.
British Esports president Chester King said: "The growth in participation, level of competition, and dedication shown by these young athletes exemplify the power of Esports in developing crucial life skills.
“The finals are not just about crowning champions; they are a celebration of talent, teamwork and the thriving grassroots Esports ecosystem we continue to champion here in the UK."
As the leading grassroots Esports competition for students aged 12+, the British Esports’ Student Champs provides a safe, inclusive and competitive environment.
The competition also serves as a vital practical experience, complementing students' studies in the range of BTEC qualifications in Esports and the new Esports Leadership Programme, studied by over 15,000 students across more than 200 institutions globally.
Adding to the excitement, the regional finalists will also gain exclusive access to the cutting-edge performance boot-camp facilities at the Sunderland campus in the days leading up to the Grand Finals.
You can watch the finals live on Twitch TV and can also obtain free tickets from the Esports website. The doors open to fans at 9am on both Saturday and Sunday.
The £7m campus was opened in Sunderland in November 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.