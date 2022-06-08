Sunderland students use creative talents to boost North East businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Creatives Agency is a student-led business set up by the University in partnership with Creo Comms, a Sunderland-based communications consultancy that is overseeing students’ work and providing authentic work experience.

The agency offers creative services to businesses across the region, supporting with everything from brand development, design and videography to social media management, public relations and podcast content.

The agency enables students to kick start their careers through paid work experience whilst offering affordable creative services to businesses.

Louise Bradford, managing director of Creo Comms and

Academic Dean for Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, Professor Arabella Plouviez, said: “This agency is an extraordinary innovation, which gives businesses access to exciting and emerging talent and provides our students with a real head-start in their careers. This is an exciting collaboration with Creo Comms and it has huge potential both for students and for business.”

Since the launch of the agency, students from Sunderland’s Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries have engaged in a number of client briefs, including MA Design student, Emily Butterfield who completed illustrations of Miss Beats, a mascot for the charity Red Sky Foundation which supports those with heart conditions.

Students who sign up get the opportunity to experience agency life and work from the Creo Comms offices on Foyle Street, alongside Sunderland Creatives Agency officer and Sunderland graduate, Adam Low, to help with the smooth running of the agency and build client relationships.

Louise Bradford, managing director of Creo Comms, who also studied at Sunderland said: “As a student, it was really during work placements that everything clicked and I connected the theory with the practice of comms, so it’s brilliant to be able to support students to gain experience and build their confidence, while also helping businesses to develop really polished content and materials.