Sunderland students celebrate success in this year’s GCSEs

Thornhill Academy and Heworth Grange Academy students receive the results they have been waiting for.

Thornhill Academy in Sunderland, part of Consillium Academies, is celebrating today after some fantastic achievements on GCSE results day.

Students are receiving their GCSE results, demonstrating the hard work and commitment they have put in over the course of their time at Thornhill.

These results and their experiences at school will help to shape their future choices, whether that’s further study, an apprenticeship or training in the workplace.

Ollie Wilkinson, Rejjat Husen, Thakiya Islam, Lyxander Philippe Schleinitz , Hoang Minh Lam

Thornhill, which received a “good” rating from Ofsted earlier this year, is ambitious for its students and has high expectations of them.

This is seen in the school’s GCSE results today. Some notable achievements include:

Rejjat Husen has secured an amazing five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 6s. He is a credit to the school community and his story demonstrates that, irrespective of your starting point, anything is possible. He attended revisions sessions in school, twilight sessions online as well as working incredibly hard at home. He is off to Bede College to study History, Maths Geography

Hoang Minh Lam Joined Thornhill in 2023 from Vietnam and spoke very little English. Despite this barrier he has taken all opportunities to work with our staff to prepare for exams. He is leaving Thornhill with a Grade 9 in Maths, Chemistry and Physics and a strong pass of Grade 5 in both English Literature and Language. He also secured a level 2 Distinction in Enterprise and a Grade 8 in Biology. He is moving onto New College Durham to study Physics, Computer Science and Chemistry

Lyxander Philippe Schleinitz has achieved a Grade 9 in Computer Science and Graphic Communication. This young man is very computational and therefore has excelled in his area of interest. He is also leaving with a strong grade in Further Mathematics too and will be studying Physics and Computer Science at Durham Sixth Form.

Ollie Wilkinson is leaving Thornhill with one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and two Grade 6s, having achieved top grades in Maths, Physics and Computer Science. He secured a strong grade in Further Mathematics too and plans to go to Durham Sixth Form to study Maths, Physics and Comp Science.

Sue Hamilton, Headteacher at Thornhill Academy, said: “We are overjoyed with these results; all the wonderful Year 11 students at Thornhill Academy should be incredibly proud of everything they have achieved.

Heworth students collects their GCSEs

“Staff, students, and parents have all come together to support them to achieve their absolute best, allowing them to be able to progress on to the next stage in their journey.

“We wish every one of them the very best for their next steps both academically and personally.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “Congratulations to all the staff and students at Thornhill Academy - they should feel very proud of all they have achieved.

“These results, coming hot on the heels of a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, show just how hard everyone has worked.

“These results, and the experiences students have had at Thornhill, will prepare them well for their next steps and long into the future.”

Meanwhile, students and staff at Heworth Grange Academy in Gateshead were celebrating after students received their results.

The notable achievements at Heworth Grange include:

● Connor Patterson who gotGrade 9 in Mathematics, Grade 9-8 in Combined Science, Grade 7s in English Language, English Literature and Geography, and Level 2 Distinctions in Enterprise and Engineering.

● Ruchit Abbu Rakesh who achieved Grade 9 in Mathematics, Grade 9-9 in Combined Science, Grade 8 in History, Grade 7 in English Literature, Grade 6 in English Language, Grade 4 in Music, and Level 2 Distinction in Engineering.

● Grace McGinley who was awarded Grade 9 in History, Grade 8 in English Literature, Grade 7 in English Language, Grade 7-6 in Combined Science, Grade 6s in Mathematics and Art & Design, and Level 2 Distinction in Dance.

● Thomas Mabbitt who achieved Grade 9 in Mathematics, Grade 9-9 in Combined Science, Grade 8s in English Literature, Geography and History, Grade 7 in English Language, and Grade 6 in Music.

● Janelle Labro who got Grade 8-8 in Combined Science, Grade 8s in History and Spanish, Grade 7s in Mathematics and Religious Education, and Grade 6s in English Language and Literature.

Owen Inglis, Executive Headteacher at Heworth Grange Academy, said: “I am delighted with our students’ results today and I am very proud of all their hard work and dedication.

“I feel very privileged to be leading such a wonderful school community and we wish all our Class of 2024 all the very best of luck in their next steps.”