Jessie in her Bedroom - photographed by student Susanna Hill which is on display at the Side Gallery in Newcastle.

The Youth Rising exhibition chronicles awkward and emotional moments on the journey to adulthood and features rarely-seen photographs of young people in the UK spanning a period of 40 years.

The photography students have particularly focused on capturing the trials and tribulations afflicting young people during the pandemic.

Exhibition curator Liz Hingley said: “This exhibition seeks to provide a meaningful space to reflect on the unique and historic experiences of young people in the UK during the last two years and offer a valuable opportunity to those whose final year exhibitions were cancelled.

The Reckoning, 2020 - a photograph by University of Sunderland student Jessica Moresby-Wright.

"Many of the student and graduate photographs, which were selected through open call and are displayed in the ground floor gallery, portray the complexities and intimacy of life during the Covid-19 pandemic as they used their cameras to share their views and emotions.”

Visitors will be able to see images chronicling pre-pandemic nightclubbing to the isolation of lockdowns and being reunited with family and friends. The exhibition depicts “moments of stillness, reflection and self-discovery as well as projects challenging how we perceive ourselves”.

Dr Carol McKay, Arts Team Leader at University of Sunderland, said: “We’re delighted that our UK and international students have been given the opportunity to showcase their work in such a prestigious professional setting as the Side Gallery alongside documentary photography by some of the most respected photographers in the UK.

Former University of Sunderland student Paul Alexander Knox's photograph - Emmaus Companion, Michael, From Inside Emmaus, 2019. Commissioned by AmberSide and the Virgin Money Foundation.

"Our usual end of year shows were not possible this year due to Covid restrictions making this exhibition of work even more special for our students.”

The free exhibition, which runs until October 3, also features rarely seen work by internationally acclaimed photographers Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen and Chris Killip alongside recent work by Alys Tomlinson, Maryam Wahid, Sadie Catt, Tom Sussex, Christopher Nunn, Vanessa Winship as well as University of Sunderland alumni Paul Alexander Knox.

The exhibition includes work on display from students Iliyana Grigorova, Susana Hill, Jessica Moresby-Wright, Colin Pickett, Stuart Ramm, Jenny Sharp, Sophie Somers, Mica Mota, Martin Skraban and Tracy Thomas.

All Before 3am - taken by Mica Mota showing pre-pandemic clubbing just before lockdown.

A message from the editor: