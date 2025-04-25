Sunderland special school shortlisted for the Oscars of education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland school and a Wearside teacher have been shortlisted for the prestigious TES Schools Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary sectors.

Ashbrooke School | Google

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and sector experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of UK education within 22 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashbrooke School has been shortlisted for Specialist Provision School of the Year.

The independent school “meets the needs of a diverse group of pupils who have a range of Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs, complex educational needs, communication difficulties and challenging behaviours”.

Durham High School teacher Rebecca Turner has been shortlisted for secondary Subject Lead of the Year.

The North East Learning Trust, which includes Biddick Academy and Easington Academy, has been shortlisted for the Trust of the Year award for trust’s with more than 10 schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TES winners will be announced on June 20 at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.

Rod Williams, CEO of TES, said: “I'd like to thank all those that entered the TES Schools Awards this year.

“We’ve seen some incredible entries and more nominations this year than ever before, which just shows all the fantastic work that is being done across UK education.

“The TES Schools Awards are a highlight of the education sector calendar, and it's important that we properly recognise the vital work that is being done across UK education, not just from the past academic year, but on a daily basis.”