Sunderland schools rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

These are the Sunderland schools presently judged by inspectors from Ofsted as ‘requires improvement’.

The education watchdog regularly inspects schools and gives ratings of either Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement or Inadequate.

However, MPs have called for these ‘single-word’ judgements to be scrapped. This came after the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry, who took her life after a traumatic inspection.

At present, there are no schools in Sunderland rated inadequate.

Ofsted explains a school judged as ‘requires improvement’ at its last inspection is ‘not yet good but overall provides an acceptable standard of education’.

A school rated ‘requires improvement’ gets inspected again within a period of 2.5 years.

If it is still rated as ‘requires improvement’ at the next inspection, Ofsted says it will be subject to monitoring from inspectors to check its progress and get inspected again within a period of 2.5 years.

2 . Washington Academy Rated as 'requires improvement' in a report published in October 2021.

3 . Trinity Academy New Bridge Judged by Ofsted as requiring improvement in a report in June 2023.

4 . Thornhill Academy Rated as requires improvement in a report in May 2022.