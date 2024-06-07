Sunderland schools experience Shakespeare on the stage as part of new learning initiative
A creative learning project aimed at engaging more young people in theatre brought Macbeth to the masses.
More than 1,200 schoolchildren attended a performance of the Shakespearean classic at Sunderland Empire.
It saw the theatre’s Creative Learning team work with award-winning theatre company Out of Chaos for the performance as part of a wider scheme, called Creative Learning Presents, to work with large scale touring theatrical productions to stage daytime performances for students to enjoy as well as workshops, post-show Q&As and learning resources.
Using the stage which is currently hosting Pretty Woman, they staged a performance of Macbeth aimed at 11-year-olds.
Creative Learning Presents was launched in response to declining rates of students being immersed in the creative arts post pandemic and feedback from teachers across the UK on the ongoing needs of schools.
Productions such as Macbeth not only cater to the school syllabus, but give local children who may not ordinarily have access to theatre the opportunity to be immersed in the arts, developing a new generation of audiences and performers.
The production will also tour to several ATG Entertainment theatres across the UK engaging up to 8,000 children nationally with affordable tickets costing just £8.
Anthony Hope, Creative Learning and Community Partnerships Manager at Sunderland Empire, said: “We are excited to present Macbeth with ATG Productions and Out of Chaos here in Sunderland.
“Creative Learning Presents is a key part of ATG’s Creative Learning programme, developed in response to feedback from teachers and schools across the UK.
“The enthusiasm from Sunderland schools has been truly incredible, and we believe this is a strong and essential model for future tours.”
Wearside students also enjoyed a 30-minute Q&A session with the production’s actors post-show.
ATG Entertainment’s Creative Learning team plans to continue Creative Learning Presents in the future, after the success of the project’s pilot run.
