Sunderland schoolgirls shoot and score to become netball champions

Pupils at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, have been crowned champions after winning the City of Sunderland Netball League and the City of the Sunderland tournament.

The team remain unbeaten since starting out in 2019 when the girls started the secondary school. The team have demonstrated excellent commitment training weekly and playing matches.

Team members include Abigail Bramley (C), Eva Shields (GA), Tilly Moore (GD), Olivia Grant (WA), Millie Easson (GS), Neve Gomes (GK) Esme Naile (WD), Niamh Kelly (WA), Freya Stockley (WD), Olivia Rose (GS), Isabella Ramshaw (WD), Lily Padget (GK) and Natasha Nnaji (GK).

St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy Netball team

Laura Cliff, a PE teacher at the school said: “Our year 9 netball team demonstrate excellent skill, teamwork and commitment which are important skills to not only succeed in sport but in life too.

“Sport plays a fundamental role not just at our school but as an education trust as a whole which is why all of the Trust’s schools provide a varied physical education curriculum and wide range of extracurricular activities. This includes the opportunity to be part of teams across a range of sports, from football and netball to swimming and tennis.

“The girls have gone from strength to strength since the netball team formed two years ago and they are playing phenomenally well.