Sunderland school used by soldiers during First World War celebrates 110th anniversary

Fulwell Junior School celebrates its 110th anniversary. Headteacher Peter Speck and children in historical costumes.

Fulwell Junior School has marked 110 years since the day it opened on September 20, 1909.

Based on Sea Road, the school has had quite a history – having been used by British soldiers during the First World War as a training base.

This saw it close for a total of five years, with Fulwell infants also being used by the army during that war time period.

In fact, many of the school’s original features also remain within the building itself.

These include the school’s floor – which is the very same as when the school opened more than a century ago.

To honour the school’s anniversary on Friday, September 20, both staff and pupils alike took a step back into the past, dressing as historic figures and time periods.

All of the school’s 350 pupils came in fancy dress, wearing costumes that ranged from the likes of Winston Churchill and First World War soldiers to colourful outfits from the 80s.

Fulwell Junior School children dressed in flat caps and as suffragettes for the school's 110th anniversary.

During the day youngsters also learned about the history of the school in assembly and were tasked with designing a commemorative coin, with the winning design set to be made into a keepsake.

Deputy headteacher Lucy Hill said: “The school has a massive history and the children have loved learning about it.

“The 110 anniversary celebration is part of out school project called 110 which is an enrichment project and over the course of the year will see loads more things going on to mark it.

“There will be lots of one-off events, so this is just the beginning of that celebration.

Fulwell Junior School children dress as astronauts for the school's 110th anniversary.

“There has been massive support from the community and the parents for the school over the years.

“To mark the day, the children were asked to dress up as an iconic person or representative of a decade and there has been some great costumes.

“During assembly the children also learnt about the history of the school and each child will also received a commemorative biscuit.”

A historical photos of former pupils at Fulwell Junior School.

Fulwell Junior School was closed for five years while it was used by soldiers staying during the First World War.

Fulwell Junior School children Alfie Wallace-Duncan, 10, as Winston Churchill for the school's 110th anniversary.