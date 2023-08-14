Sunderland schools may choose their own term time and holiday dates as long as they meet set criteria.

Sunderland City Council sets recommended term dates schools may find useful to follow, but it is best to check with individual schools.

Schools must be open to pupils for 190 days, and staff must be available for work on a further five days - 195 or the equivalent - for in-service training.

First term

School starts back: Monday, September 3, 2023

Half term: Monday, October 23. 2023 to Friday, October 27, 2023 (inclusive)

Christmas holidays start: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Second term

School starts back: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Half term: Monday, February 19, 2024, to Friday, February 23, 2024 (inclusive)

Easter holidays start: Good Friday, March 29, 2024

Third term

School starts back: Monday, April 15, 2024

Half term: Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, 2024, to Friday, May 31, 2024 (inclusive)