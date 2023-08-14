Recommended Sunderland school term and holiday dates 2023/24
The recommended term dates for Sunderland schools
Sunderland schools may choose their own term time and holiday dates as long as they meet set criteria.
Sunderland City Council sets recommended term dates schools may find useful to follow, but it is best to check with individual schools.
Schools must be open to pupils for 190 days, and staff must be available for work on a further five days - 195 or the equivalent - for in-service training.
First term
School starts back: Monday, September 3, 2023
Half term: Monday, October 23. 2023 to Friday, October 27, 2023 (inclusive)
Christmas holidays start: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Second term
School starts back: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Half term: Monday, February 19, 2024, to Friday, February 23, 2024 (inclusive)
Easter holidays start: Good Friday, March 29, 2024
Third term
School starts back: Monday, April 15, 2024
Half term: Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, 2024, to Friday, May 31, 2024 (inclusive)
Summer holidays start: Friday, July 19 with schools recommended to return on Thursday, September 5, 2024