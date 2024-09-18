Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farringdon Community Academy looks set be ‘one of the most improved schools in the country’ after achieving its best ever GCSE results.

This year (2024) 74% of pupils achieved a grade 4 (old grade C) or above in English and maths, compared to 55% last year, while 57% of students attained the higher benchmark of grade 5 and above in their core subjects compare to 40% in 2023.

Principal Jordan Bedford outside the new Farringdon Community Academy building. | sn

Farringdon Principal Jordan Bedford said: “This is the school’s best ever results and I’m elated for the children who deserve it and the staff who’ve worked tirelessly to get these results.

“The staff were so pleased and one teacher said they ‘had waited 17 years for this’.

“It’s also really pleasing to have closed the attainment gap in terms of our special educational needs (SEN) and pupil premium (disadvantaged) children who make up a significant proportion of the school.”

In 2023 the school attained a Progress 8 score of of -1.17, meaning on average, last year’s Farringdon cohort achieved just over a grade less in their subjects than students of the same ability based on previous academic attainment in their SATs.

Mr Bedford said: “Progress 8 scores are due out in October, but analysis carried out forecasts our progress score to be zero and could even be a positive score once we get our remarks back.

“This would make us the most improved school in Sunderland and one of the most improved in the country.”

With students having this month (September) moved into their brand new £22m school building, it’s the start of a new era for Farringdon Community Academy.

Mr Bedford said: “We are already seeing the impact of this year’s results on our students. It’s helping to instil a pride in our pupils and raises aspirations and a belief that if they work hard then children at Farringdon can do well.”

It has been a tough period for Farringdon as it has struggled to get out of the requires improvement category Ofsted first placed the school into back in 2014.

However, with the supporting evidence of the school’s much improved results, Mr Bedford is confident this will now change.

He said: “Obviously single word Ofsted judgments are coming to an end and we are still awaiting some clarity on exactly how it will be replaced.

“However, I’m really confident in our next inspection that we will come out of requires improvement and I will be pushing for outstanding.

“The new building allows us to push teaching and learning on even further and will help our students to continue to achieve the results they deserve.”

The school currently has a population of 700 pupils but the new building has capacity to accommodate 1,100 students.

On October 3 between 4pm and 7pm the school will be hosting its annual open night for prospective new pupils.

Farringdon Community Academy is part of the Northern Education Trust.