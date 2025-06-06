Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School in Penshaw has been moved out of requires improvement by Ofsted and has been given a report card of good in all areas.

Whilst Ofsted no longer give an overall judgement, inspectors deemed the school to be good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, personal development and Early Years provision.

Inspectors described the school as a “happy experience” for the children and recognised how pupils “enjoy learning, feel happy and build good relationships”.

The inspection team also identified how the “school has grown stronger” following leadership changes and the high expectations placed on the children who mostly achieve well.

Lead inspector Tracy Duffy also recognised improvements made to the school’s curriculum and that learning is “exciting and memorable”.

She added: “The school provides a broad and ambitious curriculum that prepares pupils for success in all subjects.

“The school has identified the important knowledge that pupils need to learn. Pupils progress well, mastering increasingly complex knowledge and skills.

“Reading is a high priority in the school. From Early Years, children have many opportunities to enjoy stories, rhymes, and songs.

“The school has developed a culture of reading for pleasure that is clearly evident throughout the school. High-quality texts are at the heart of the school’s curriculum.

“The school has ensured that the phonics programme is taught consistently well. Trained staff quickly identify any pupil who struggles to learn to read. They put in place effective support so that pupils catch up rapidly.”

Ms Duffy also commended the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The school identifies the additional needs of pupils with SEND quickly and accurately. Staff are skilled in meeting these pupils’ needs and supporting them to succeed.

“Pupils with SEND learn alongside their peers and, when required, the school puts well-considered adaptations in place to help them to do so.”

The inspection team also recognised the curriculum enrichment opportunities at the school.

They said: “The school has a wide programme of events, including performances, workshops, and residential trips. Pupils are prepared well for life in modern Britain.”

The report also praised the good behaviour and attendance of pupils and highlighted how staff “feel valued and respected” and enjoy working at the school.