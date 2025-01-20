Sunderland school praised by Ofsted for ‘steadfast leadership’ during RAAC crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Sunderland, which provided “steadfast leadership” during the enforced building closures due to the RAAC crisis, also creates a range of “tangible leadership experiences for pupils”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many other schools across the country, St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust (BCCET), was forced to close due to the government’s announcement in September 2023 that any school which had reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) used in its buildings would have to close while safety mitigations were put in place.

Despite the challenges of having to close the school building and spreading the children across different sites, every pupil received face-to-face education throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sisters of Mercy kindly let Gabriel House, which is located next to St Anthony’s Catholic Academy, to be used as temporary classrooms to ensure face-to-face teaching could continue, and English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, also part of BCCET, made space for pupils to be taught by St John Bosco staff on site.

Headteacher Lianne Peart with pupils.

The school’s commitment to ensuring all pupils received high quality education throughout the transition has been praised by Ofsted in a recently published report.

Ofsted lead inspector Emily Stevens, who visited the school during the autumn term, said in her report: “During the last academic year, the school experienced significant disruption. Issues related to Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) meant the school building was unsafe. Steadfast leadership throughout this time ensured that pupils continued to learn.

“The school has successfully maintained its community ethos alongside a culture of high expectations despite these challenges. Staff are highly consistent in their work. Opportunities to develop and strengthen the skills of the staff team are purposeful and well matched to the needs of the school community. Leaders, including trustees and local governors, live out the strong vision of the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s pupils, whose behaviour is described as exemplary, respectful and polite in the report, also “take great delight” in their learning, embracing the ambitious curriculum. They feel safe in school and are well supported by “kind, caring adults” who know the school community “exceptionally well”.

Headteacher Lianne Peart with pupils.

The children have a positive attitude to learning, listen attentively in class, value their peers’ contributions and they also take pride in welcoming new pupils and visitors to the school.

The school offers a range of “tangible leadership experiences” for pupils, for example, the health and safety team works with the school to keep pupils safe and curriculum ambassadors lead the organisation of parent workshops in maths.

“These opportunities are highly effective in supporting pupils to lead and work collaboratively with others,” added the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Lianne Peart said: “We are extremely proud of our outcomes which are testament to the care and commitment of our staff, the support of our parents and carers and, of course, a celebration of our wonderful children.”

Ofsted carried out deep dives in early reading, maths, history and art during the inspection.

There are Nursery and Reception places available at St John Bosco Catholic Primary School. To arrange a visit and for more information, please visit the website.