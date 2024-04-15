Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families in Sunderland will be finding out about school places this week.

April 16, 2024, is ‘National Offer Day’ for infant, junior and primary schools across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, were asked to apply for primary school places by January 15, 2024*.

This is for children starting school in September 2024.

(*For children who are in infants school and applying to join a junior school, the date-of-birth range was from September 1, 2016, to August 31, 2017)

Applications received after January 15, 2024, were still accepted, but it means those children will have a reduced chance of being offered the family’s preferred school.

Appeals process

If a child is not offered a place at their parent or guardian’s preferred school, this will be confirmed in writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is the right of appeal to an independent panel.