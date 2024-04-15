Sunderland school place offers 2024 to be announced for infants, juniors and primary
Families in Sunderland will be finding out about school places this week.
April 16, 2024, is ‘National Offer Day’ for infant, junior and primary schools across England.
Children born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, were asked to apply for primary school places by January 15, 2024*.
This is for children starting school in September 2024.
(*For children who are in infants school and applying to join a junior school, the date-of-birth range was from September 1, 2016, to August 31, 2017)
Applications received after January 15, 2024, were still accepted, but it means those children will have a reduced chance of being offered the family’s preferred school.
Appeals process
If a child is not offered a place at their parent or guardian’s preferred school, this will be confirmed in writing.
However, there is the right of appeal to an independent panel.
- If the school is a community school, an appeal form can be requested from the School Admissions Team
If the school is an aided school or academy, the appeal form must be requested directly from the school
