Sunderland school marks 50th anniversary with a time capsule

By Sarah Dale
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 08:16 BST
As part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, pupils and staff at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Sunderland were invited to create a special time capsule at St Mary's Catholic Church.

They were invited by Father Chris at St Mary's Church to create a time capsule which was laid in front of the altar under the church floor, which is being replaced. The time capsule was filled with artefacts, images and items of historical importance from the church.

Most Popular

The placement ceremony was led by the head boy and head girl of St Mary's Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Martin Clephane said: "I may not be here in 50 years' time, but our head boy and head girl will be. They will have the privilege of sharing with future generations the significance of what lies beneath the floor at St Mary's Catholic Church."

St Mary's Catholic Primary School's headteacher Martin Clephane, far right, and pupils present time capsule to St Mary's Church.placeholder image
St Mary's Catholic Primary School's headteacher Martin Clephane, far right, and pupils present time capsule to St Mary's Church.

This commemorative gesture not only underscores the school's deep-rooted connection to St Mary's Church but also highlights its commitment to preserving and sharing local history for generations to come.

For more information about BCCET, please visit www.bccet.org.uk

Related topics:Catholic churchSunderlandCatholic Primary SchoolSt Mary's Church
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice