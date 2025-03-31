Sunderland school hatches plan to raise chicks this Easter

The Reception-age children at St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were in “complete awe” watching the chicks hatch and have been inspired to write about their new friends in class too.

The eggs, which were supplied by Living Eggs, arrived in school in early March.

Faith, five, said: “We watched the baby chicks peck at the eggs with their egg tooth to get out.”

Her classmate, Joshua, five, added: “We have watched them grow so big, and now they have real feathers.”

The children have loved the experience so much that the school has decided to keep three of the chicks to raise in the outdoors Reception garden. The chickens join Chocoloca, the guinea pig, and the school dogs, a pair of Labradoodles called Autumn and Beau.

Ellis Adamson, EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage) teacher, said: “The children were so excited and in complete awe watching them hatch. They had so many questions and we have produced some lovely writing in Reception class all about our chicks.

“We can’t wait to take care of them and nurture the chickens using the fundamental skills that we build in Reception. The children are currently enjoying the responsibility that comes with cleaning out the cage, handling the chicks, feeding them and learning all about their likes and dislikes.”

Mrs Adamson added: “The enrichment the children gain from this type of experience and learning about animals is completely invaluable, which also inspires a lifelong love for nature.”

There are school places available for September 2025.

