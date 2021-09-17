Sunderland school "excited" to host first open day since pandemic as 'normality' begins to resume in schools

St Aidan's Catholic Academy is 'excited' to welcome pupils and parents to their first open day since the pandemic.

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, the all-boys school in Sunderland is hoping that hosting their open day and welcoming year 5 and year 6 pupils along with their families is a sign that things are ‘getting back to normal’.

On Tuesday, September 21, the school will open their doors for parents to visit and observe lessons, receive a tour of the school and get the opportunity to speak to teachers and other pupils.

It’s the first physical open day that the all-boys school have held in the beginning of the global pandemic.

The Sunderland School will be open between 9.45am and 11.30am and 1.50pm and 2.50pm for parents to see teaching in action and to speak to staff.

At 6pm, the school will welcome Year 5 and 6 pupils and their parents to a short presentation followed by a chance to visit the different departments across the school including the core subjects as well as P.E, art, design technology, ICT and music.

Glenn Sanderson, headteacher at St Aidan’s, said: “We’re so excited about this open day as it’s the first one we’ve been able to organise since Covid.

“In a sign that things are hopefully getting back to normal, we’re looking forward to meeting prospective families, showing them our wonderful school and facilities and getting a chance to discuss what they’re looking for in a school and how St Aidan’s would be a good fit for their child, where they’ll be happy, settled and achieve.”

The school is encouraging families across Sunderland to get involved in the open day next week.

Alex Hope, a Year 7 pupil at St Aidan’s, said: “I picked St Aidan's because of how good the school is at helping people achieve their goals.

“I'm really enjoying my first few weeks because of the variety in everything you do. I like how much choice there is for after school clubs too and I am also meeting lots of new people and making new friends which is great.”

