The children were racing to promote the importance of clean energy and recycling waste materials.

Fulwell Junior School’s racing team secured a podium finish at the Green Power regional racing final at Gateshead Stadium after building their own racing car using materials including old crisp packets and sweet wrappers.

Schools across the country, including here in the North East, were charged with the task of building a battery powered racing car, including an environmentally friendly bodywork design.

The racing team on the Gateshead Stadium track with the trophies for winning the drag race, Best Green Bodywork, and third placed podium finish in the overall competition.

On Monday (May 20) the team of Year 5 drivers and support team took part in a range of races including a drag race with emergency stop, slalom, sprint race and full circuit of the stadium’s 400m track.

The Fulwell team took an impressive third place in the overall competition as well as taking first place in the drag race and the taking the title of the ‘Greenest Bodywork’.

Aptly named the Fulwell Litterbug, in recognition of the litter collected to construct the bodywork design, the day began with an inspection of the car by the race organisers and a safety check from pupils.

It was then drivers at the ready as the teams firstly competed in the drag and slalom races. Two if the team’s drivers on the day were Indie Muldown and Heidi Foster.

The racing team alongside their Fulwell Litterbug car.

Heidi, 10, said: "I really enjoyed race day but I was nervous when first getting into the drivers seat.

“When driving, I tried to zone out everything around me and just focus on going for it. I feel so proud of myself and the team."

Indie, 10, added: "The slalom panicked me at first because of how close together the cones looked.

“I considered stepping out and asking another driver to race for me but with a little persuasion from teachers and a pep talk from my mum and dad, I overcame my fear.

“I felt so proud once I had completed the race and I could hear my team cheering me on."

Fulwell Junior School's racing team with the electric car they have built.

The drivers were supported by their pit stop team who were responsible for car maintenance as well as giving the vehicle a “good push start”.

Johnny Luyen, nine, said: "I felt very excited and nervous on race day. This was the biggest competition I have ever taken part in.

“Out of all three races, the sprint was the race I was most excited for. I got the chance to support our driver on the final race and this was definitely a highlight of the day."

Harry Cook, nine, added: “I enjoyed watching our car do a full lap of the stadium in the final sprint race because it was the longest I had seen the car move.

“During our final race I felt confused when Heidi stopped on the other side of the track.

“I was worried it might have been another popped tyre and I was relieved when the car started again.”

Supporting the children both on race day and during the five weeks it took to construct the car was Year 5 teacher, Holly Watson.

Ms Watson said: “We are very proud of the team for their outstanding efforts throughout the entire process from building, to designing, to promoting the strong message of keeping our community clean.