Sunderland school celebrates best set of results in its history on momentous GCSE results day
The school secured a range of notable achievements including 6% of their maths students securing the top grade 9 and 65% of students securing a pass (grade 4 and above) in English, both higher than national averages.
The Geography Department performed particularly well with 85% of children achieving a grade 4 or above pass - 20% higher than the national average.
One of the school’s top performing pupils was Athena Whiteley, 16, who achieved an impressive eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and 2 distinctions in her BTEC subjects.
Anaya Ahmed, 16, attained an impressive six grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 6.
Oyinni Oluwajomiloju Olaifa, 16, was also a star performer with five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a distinction star in their BTEC.
Classmate Maaz Ahmed, 16, also got a stellar set of results which included three grade 9s, one grade 8, and three grade 7s.
Commenting on the results Liam Clark, principal at Thornhill, said: “Our results get better each year and these results demonstrate the best results in our history.
“Well done to all of our young people.
“We would like to thank the parents and families for all their support and the teachers for always going the extra mile to make sure that our children do the best they can.
“The results we celebrate today demonstrate that students attending Thornhill achieve around one fifth of a grade higher than students with similar starting points.
“That is a massive celebration for our children and demonstrates the excellent education we provide for our local community.”
Thornhill is part of the Consilium Academies trust.
CEO Michael McCarthy said: “A massive well done to all our students at Thornhill Academy for their GCSE success.
“It has been an honour to play a part in shaping their journeys, and our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to equip them with the knowledge and skills to follow their future paths.
“These achievements, along with the valuable experiences they have gained at Thornhill, will serve them well as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives and beyond.”