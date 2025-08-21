Thornhill Academy is celebrating achieving the best set of results in the schools history, representing a “strong” GCSE performance for the third consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school secured a range of notable achievements including 6% of their maths students securing the top grade 9 and 65% of students securing a pass (grade 4 and above) in English, both higher than national averages.

Principal Liam Clark celebrates the school's GCSE success with top performing students Jonathan Poulton, Athena Whiteley, Oyinni Oluwajomiloju Olaifa, Syeda Anaya Ahmed and Maaz Ahmed. | Thornhill Academy

The Geography Department performed particularly well with 85% of children achieving a grade 4 or above pass - 20% higher than the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the school’s top performing pupils was Athena Whiteley, 16, who achieved an impressive eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and 2 distinctions in her BTEC subjects.

Athena Whiteley who achieved eight grade 9s and one grade 8. | Thornhill Academy

Anaya Ahmed, 16, attained an impressive six grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 6.

Oyinni Oluwajomiloju Olaifa, 16, was also a star performer with five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a distinction star in their BTEC.

Classmate Maaz Ahmed, 16, also got a stellar set of results which included three grade 9s, one grade 8, and three grade 7s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the results Liam Clark, principal at Thornhill, said: “Our results get better each year and these results demonstrate the best results in our history.

“Well done to all of our young people.

“We would like to thank the parents and families for all their support and the teachers for always going the extra mile to make sure that our children do the best they can.

“The results we celebrate today demonstrate that students attending Thornhill achieve around one fifth of a grade higher than students with similar starting points.

“That is a massive celebration for our children and demonstrates the excellent education we provide for our local community.”

Thornhill is part of the Consilium Academies trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Michael McCarthy said: “A massive well done to all our students at Thornhill Academy for their GCSE success.

“It has been an honour to play a part in shaping their journeys, and our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to equip them with the knowledge and skills to follow their future paths.

“These achievements, along with the valuable experiences they have gained at Thornhill, will serve them well as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives and beyond.”