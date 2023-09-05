Sunderland school among those forced to close over unstable concrete fears

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Sunderland school has confirmed it is among those forced to close due to concerns over unstable concrete.

More than 100 schools in England have been told to fully or partially close because they are fitted with a concrete that could suddenly collapse.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s, but is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School in Bradford Avenue, Town End Farm, is among those to inform parents it must shut its doors to pupils due to safety concerns.

In the latest of a number of letters to parents, dated Tuesday, September 5, the school states: "As you will be aware, our school has had to close unexpectedly.

"The situation is evolving rapidly, and we are working at speed to provide alternative solutions."

In a 'frequently asked questions' document, it informs parents: "Historic RAAC panel failures have included collapses of whole roof structures, occurring suddenly with very little warning.

"Whilst this hasn’t happened at St. John Bosco, the decision to temporarily close the school has been issued with the safety of children and staff in mind."

The school explains temporary accommodation, such as portacabins, would take significant time to arrange.

The letter to parents adds: "At present, we are exploring several options for our pupils to return to face-to-face learning.

"At present, we are looking to have our EYFS (Early Years foundation stage) children and staff relocated to English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School.

"With Years 1-6 at Gabriel House next to St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy (kindly offered by the Sisters of Mercy, Sunderland).

"We are currently working with our partners to make an action plan so that all pupils at St. John Bosco can return to face-to-face learning as soon as possible."

Other schools in the North East forced to close include:

– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, Peterlee, County Durham

On Friday, the school’s headteacher Frances Cessford said that part of the building is out of use while safety measures are put in place.

– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green, Gateshead

Announced that the school would be temporarily closed on September 2.

– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston, County Durham

Announced that the school would be temporarily closed on September 2.

– St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham

The school announced it would be temporarily closed on September 2.

It said it is planning to use the Radisson hotel for two days this week for sessions for sixth formers.

In a email sent to parents on Monday, which has been seen by the PA news agency, the school said staff had now also toured potential teaching space at the University of Durham.

– Ferryhill School, County Durham

The secondary school has written to parents to tell them the start of the school year will be delayed, with most pupils to be educated remotely from September 11, ITV News has reported.

The start of the new school year will be delayed. New starters would start a week late with the rest being taught online, it said.

– St James Catholic Primary School, Hebburn, South Tyneside

On Saturday, headteacher Francesca Heslop told parents “the school building is out of use while we put safety measures in place” and that it would “unfortunately” also need to be closed on Tuesday.

The school on Monday announced it is also closed on Wednesday “while we finalise arrangements and seek alternative premises”.

– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Darlington

Darlington Borough Council said St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School will not open until September 11 amid safety fears.

– Carmel College, Darlington

Carmel College has told parents that the kitchen and library at the college will be temporarily vacated until further investigations have taken place, Darlington Borough Council has said.