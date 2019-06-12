Sunderland School of Medicine has been given the green light to welcome students this September.

The facility, the first of its kind on Wearside, has now been given the official go-ahead to open as planned after a team from the General Medical Council (GMC) reviewed Sunderland University’s preparations at a visit.

Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of School of Medicine and Professor of General Practice and Primary Care at Sunderland University.

The GMC is the public body which maintains the official register of medical practitioners in the UK.

On its visit to Sunderland last month, it praised a number of aspects working well at the university’s new facility, opening in September.

These included a range of financial incentives to support medical students and a strong emphasis on the benefits of Interprofessional Learning.

Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of School of Medicine and Professor of General Practice and Primary Care at the University, said: “It’s testament to the hard work put in by the entire medical school team that we received the following comments on areas that areas that are working well.”

Last year, Sunderland was one of only five new medical schools to be announced in the country.

They have been established to address the regional imbalance of medical education places across England and to widen access to ensure the profession reflects the communities it serves.

Others include a partnership between the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham, the Universities of Kent and Canterbury Christchurch, Anglia Ruskin University and Edge Hill University.

Professor Wilkes added: “I feel honoured to lead such a strong and capable team who are dedicated to our medical school including our staff from hospital trusts, GP practices and university services.”