Pupils to see their artwork displayed at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of the pupils have been using sea glass to create their artworks.

Children who have struggled to access mainstream education have seen their “confidence blossom” after seeing their artwork selected to be displayed at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Consilium Evolve, an alternative provision school for children who experience emotionally based school avoidance, has partnered with Sunderland Culture to showcase students' coastal-inspired art textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design brief from Sunderland Culture was to ‘create either a cushion or a tote bag that reflects the beauty of the Sunderland coastline’.

The pupils' textile work is going to be displayed at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. | Consilium Academies.

Some of the pupils are also creating pieces of art from locally collected sea glass, for which Sunderland is renowned.

Headteacher Robert Bell said: “We’re incredibly proud of our students' achievements.

“Many of our students come to us with a history of low attendance and reluctance toward traditional schooling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Projects like this have a transformative impact, allowing their creative flair to shine through and their confidence to blossom.

“We’ve seen a dramatic improvement in attendance rates, and it’s thanks to innovative partnerships like this that our students truly flourish.”

The partnership was initiated by deputy headteacher Karyn Taylor.

She said: “This is a truly remarkable opportunity for our students and a fitting venue to share and celebrate their incredible achievements with the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sunderland Arts and Culture Trail set to launch this weekend to increase city centre footfall and trade

The pupils’ work will be exhibited in the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens’ learning space on Monday, July 8.

Chief Executive at Sunderland Culture Rebecca Ball said: “It’s great to be supporting the next generation of designers, artists and entrepreneurs as we celebrate our local heritage and culture together.

“The students’ enthusiasm and creativity has been truly inspiring and we’re looking forward to exhibiting their designs.

“It is a privilege to host a celebration of their work at a special event held at the museum.”