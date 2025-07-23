Sunderland pupils take top spot in schools challenge

The winning team from Sandhill View Academy with the North East Schools Wonder Challenge judges.

Youngsters at a Sunderland school have taken top spot at the final of a competition to test their business and planning skills.

Sandhill View Academy, Sunderland, won the North East Schools Wonder Challenge – taking away £500 for themselves and the same amount for the school.

Established nearly 20 years ago, the Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) and Constructing Excellence North East (CENE) this year set school teams the challenge of designing a sustainable transport system.

This involved setting up a company, appointing a team, identifying a site to develop, generating a proposal and presenting it to a team of judges.

At the final, the judges included Neil Ramsey, secretary director of the NCBF; Stephen O’Neill of Compass Developments; Sarah Hall and Leonie Harding of BRIMS Construction, and Gary Brannighan, Hodgson Sayers and Angela Carney of Carney Consultancy.

Angela Carney, president, NCBF, said: “A huge well done to the Sandhill View Academy team. Their passion was evident throughout this

challenge and showed they genuinely cared for the environment with their solution.

"Their vision was about making Sunderland a better place for all and ultimately, the judges felt they deserved to win, particularly due to the amount of work the team did outside of school off their own backs, as they were so invested in the challenge.”

She added: “We face a serious skills gap within the building sector and The Wonder Challenge provides a brilliant opportunity for pupils to research the career opportunities available in construction.”

A spokeswoman for Sandhill View Academy, said: “We so proud of our pupils and the incredible effort they put into the Wonder Challenge.

"They approached every task with enthusiasm and really enjoyed the chance to work with industry experts.

“Their ideas for a sustainable transport system were creative, well thought out, and clearly reflected the depth of research they’d done and it was fantastic to see how passionate and engaged they were throughout.”

Sandhill View Academy beat of competition from Great Park Academy, Gosforth, which finished second and Gosforth Central Middle School in third place.

The finals also included teams from Oxclose Community Academy, Washington, St Anthony’s Girls’ Academy, Sunderland, Thorp Academy, Ryton and Newcastle High School for Girls.