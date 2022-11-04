Pupils from Northern Saints all set for the great outdoors.

Year 6 pupils from Northern Saints C of E Primary School spent a day at The Outward Bound Trust at Ullswater in the Lake District.

The pupils spent the residential trip taking on the elements and exploring some of the wildest corners and tallest mountains England has to offer.

The adventure also saw them scrambling on gorges, rock climbing, rowing, and canoeing.

Pupils from Northern Saints in the Lake District.

The trip was part of a worldwide movement to inspire and celebrate outdoor play and learning outside the classroom – Outdoor Classroom Day.

Their experience contrasts with many young people across the country who are estimated to be spending less time outdoors than ever before – affecting their health, wellbeing, and development.

Their Outward Bound course was tailored to confront this worrying trend, by demonstrating how connecting with nature and getting outdoors can benefit them personally.

Andy Jones, headteacher at the school, in Rotherham Road, Redhouse, said: “For many of our pupils, this will have been their first time away from home.

"Working with Outward Bound, they have been facing challenges that test their resilience and build their self-belief, while developing teamwork, supporting

their peers”.

Northern Saints CE Primary School says it is committed to the personal development of all pupils and supporting their mental health and wellbeing.

Plans are currently underway in school to develop high quality, inclusive playtimes, such as den building and a ‘wheel zone’.

This, it says, is aimed at promote increased physical activity and collaboration among pupils.

Outward Bound is an education charity which runs outdoor programmes throughout the year and a total of 418 young people participated in Outdoor Classroom Day activities at their centres this year.

As a charity, it funds activities for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities all over the UK – aiming to introduce young people to Britain’s wildest places.

It says it’s ambition is to challenge young people, change their perspective and to learn to believe in themselves by taking part in outdoor activities.

