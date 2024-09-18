Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at Farringdon Community Academy are now in a “building they deserve” after the school has moved to its state-of-the-art £22m new building.

The new open plan three storey building contains eight bespoke labs for the “cutting edge” teaching of Science, two IT suites with the latest technology and software, state-of-the-art engineering room, and 300 capacity school hall with retractable tiered seating and adjoining drama studio.

The new Farringdon Community Academy has opened on time for the start of term. | sn

Pupils can also enjoy enjoy dining in the school’s new canteen while all the classrooms are built to be “more spacious and bright”.

It’s a far cry from the dilapidated old building which was constructed in the 1950s.

Principal Jordan Bedford said: “We battled on, but for the last six months the old school building wasn’t really fit for purpose.

“We had problems with the toilets flooding due to the age of the pipes and having to move the children and the heating system would sometimes fail.

“The classrooms were dark and cramped and the corridors were so narrow. The new build is open plan and designed to let in as much light as possible.

“The new school building is such a contrast. The children now have the building they deserve and staff are over the moon to be in a school with the facilities to teach to the highest standard.”

Principal Jordan Bedford outside the new Farringdon Community Academy building. | sn

Mr Bedford also feels the layout of the new building will help establish and maintain positive relationships across the school.

He added: “The old school was spread across four buildings and depending on where you were based, staff could go days without seeing each other.

“We are now all together in one school building as a group of staff and children, which is a real boost for morale.”

One of the new state-of-the-art classrooms. | sn

Staff and children moved into the new building this month (September) on the back of the school achieving its “best ever results” with 74% of pupils achieving a grade 4 (old grade C) and above in English and maths compared to 55% in 2023.

Mr Bedford believes the new building will also raise aspirations and help the school continue on its journey of improvement.

The new school hall. | sn

He said: “Creating a culture of excellence is difficult in a building that was falling apart, but there are now no excuses not to provide high quality teaching and learning.

“We are already seeing a shift in culture as the students can see they are in a place which is invested in their future and ensuring they get positive outcomes.”

The new dining area. | sn

It’s a sentiment shared by the school’s pupils.

Year 11 pupil Isabelle Trotter, 15, said: “I’m now excited each day to come into school. The new building is so much better. The classrooms are bright, open and there’s so much more space.

“I think it will really help my learning.”

Jazmin Langley, 15, said: “We’d seen design sketches of the new school but when I walked in on the first day I just said ‘wow’.

“The toilets in the old building were always blocked and moving between the buildings you would often get soaked.

“I now want to come to school and I think this new environment will motivate students to do well.”

Classmate Harry Trueman, 15, added: “The new school building is ten times better than the old site.

“The toilets, classrooms and food are so much better. In my engineering classroom we all now have chrome books and having all these new facilities does help raise aspirations.”

Pupils Jazmin Langley, Isabelle Trotter and Harry Trueman. | National World

It has been a difficult period for the school which has struggled to get out of the requires improvement category it was placed into by Ofsted in 2014.

However, moving into the new building and with the school’s GCSE results set to place it as one of the country’s most improved schools, Mr Bedford is confident this is set to change.

He said: “The new building represents a new era and the new Farringdon starts now.”

Jazmin added: “I’m now proud to come to this school. I think the new building and improved results can help to change people’s perceptions of the school.”

The schools population is currently around 700 pupiuls, but the new school building will be able to accommodate 1,100 students.

On Thursday October 3, between 4pm and 7pm, Farringdon Community Academy will be hosting an open evening for prospective students.

Mr Bedford said: “I would urge people to come and see the new facilities for themselves.”