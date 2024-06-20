Sunderland pupils get back to nature with community garden project to help their mental wellbeing
Youngsters from Southmoor Academy have been getting back to nature and developing their green fingered talents as part of a collaborative gardening project to support their physical and mental wellbeing.
The Making Roots initiative has seen students from the school’s Sixth Form partner with staff from Hendon based charity Back on the Map as well as the Durham Wildlife Trust.
Based in Barley Mow Park the students have been allocated raised beds by Back of the Map to cultivate flowers and vegetables alongside volunteers also using the community garden to benefit their wellbeing.
Head of Sixth Form Nick Carter said: “A large part of this project has been to support students' mental and physical wellbeing.
“Many students taking part comment on the memories this work draws up of times spent in the garden with grandparents over the years.
“Others have never spent time in nature quite like this while some students have found a new and lasting hobby and skill when otherwise spending most of their time inside.
“One student has particularly thrown herself into the project and, despite having very little experience or interest in gardening initially, is really enjoying getting stuck in.
“Research strongly suggests that spending time outdoors and in undertaking physical exercise contributes massively to the quality of our mental health, and with the stresses and pressures of A-Level exam,s this project has been the perfect fit to help students de-stress and look after themselves at what is otherwise a highly stressful time.”
During their Wednesday afternoon visits to the park the students have also been taking part in wildlife walks to learn about the natural biodiversity in their local area.
With many students still in the midst of the stress of exam season, time spent working on the vegetable and flower beds in Barley Mow Park certainly seems to have had the desired effect.
Year 12 student Libby Humphries, 17, said: “I’ve been sitting my AS Levels and my mocks and everything in school has been all about exams.
“Working in the community garden after-school really does allow you to wind down and forget about the pressures of exams.
“It’s also good to be able to have a chat and a laugh with other people and I’ve also learnt some gardening skills I can use in the future.”
Classmate Sam Nightingale, 17, added: “Exams can be stressful and so it’s great to be able to just get away from it all for a couple of hours each week.
“It’s also a chance to do something different and it’s great to see what started out as nothing now filled with plants and vegetables.”
The youngsters are just one of a number of groups which use the community garden as part of Back on the Map’s Hendon Eco-project.
Street ranger Liam Stienburgh said: “We have people of all ages in the local community coming to the park to work on the beds. Some people are retired, some are out of work, but it’s just really good for people’s physical and mental wellbeing.
“The food grown by the students and other community gardeners is also being used to provide local people in need with fresh fruit and vegetables as part of our Grab a Bag food bank which we run every Friday.”
