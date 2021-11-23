Pupils from the school’s nursery, starting at the age of two, up to Year 2 will be spending this week planting 105 trees around the school’s grounds. The children were joined in planting their trees by parents and guardians.

Year 2 teacher and Science lead, Megan Souter, said: “This was a nice opportunity for the staff, children and parents to do something as a community. The children have been learning about COP26 and climate change and the trees will help to provide habitat for local wildlife as well as offsetting carbon emissions.

"As young children, it is their generation which will be most affected by climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Children as young as two have been helping to plant the trees. Each sapling has a tag with their name on and the date it was planted. Hopefully as they progress through the school they will be able to see their trees grow with them.”

Each of the children received a certificate in recognition of their tree plant while parents were able to enjoy a cup of tea and a cake.

Year 2 student, Henry Gibbon, six, said: “It’s important to look after the environment and planting trees can help stop flooding. They also make the air cleaner and can provide somewhere for animals to live.

Nursery children, staff and parents from Hasting Hill Academy planting their saplings.

"I’m really excited about planting my tree and it will be awesome to see it grow.”

The saplings, which include Cherry, Birch and Rowan trees, were delivered by the Woodland Trust as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year (2022) which will mark 70 years on the throne.

A statement on the QGC website said: “With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.”

Pupils Henry Gibbon, six, and Mia Bunce, six, with their saplings, alongside Year 2 teacher Megan Souter.

After planting her tree, pupil Mia Bunce, six, said: “I’m excited to plant my tree which is to celebrate Queen Elizabeth. I’m looking forward to seeing my tree grow.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.