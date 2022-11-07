Sunderland primary school comes top of the class for sustainable travel

The WOW Walk to School challenge is a national initiative run by the charity Living Streets, involving 1,500 schools which looks to encourage children to walk, scoot and cycle rather than using cars and buses.

October saw children at the school embrace the challenge to be crowned champions for Sunderland as well as in the top 100 nationally, in place 79.

The school completes a daily Travel Tracker survey which is collated and used to monitor the sustainable travel performance of each school.

Year 6 pupil Sophie Armstrong, 10, said: “I walk to school everyday. Diesel is very expensive at the moment and do it’s much cheaper and it’s also better for the environment.

"I’m really proud we are the best school in Sunderland for sustainable travel as reducing our carbon emissions helps to stop climate change which is causing the ice caps to melt.”

Oscar Wards, eight, who’s also a Travel Tracker ambassador, added: “I travel to school on my scooter. It’s lots of fun and keeps me fit and healthy.”

Seaburn Dene Primary School pupils walking, scooting and using a pogo stick to get to school as part of an initiative to promote sustainable travel.

As a monthly incentive to complete their Travel Tracker target, pupils are awarded a badge which has also been designed by the children.

Year 5 pupil Isabelle Clish, nine, has already collected an impressive 10 badges.

She said: “I walk to school everyday and I’m really proud of all my badges. It’s good to get fresh air and clear your head before the start of the school day.”

Isla Leigh-Bell, eight, added: “I used to roller blade to school but I now come on my pogo stick. It’s lots of fun and also good exercise. It keeps me fit and healthy. It also means less pollution goes into the air.”

Isla Leigh-Bell, eight, using her pogo stick to get to school.

During October, 93 per cent of pupils took part in an “active journey” and there has been a 23 per cent increase in pupils walking to school since the initiative started.

