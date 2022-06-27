Loading...

Sunderland primary school children to create eco-garden thanks to generous donation by Esh Construction

Primary school children have established an eco-club and have embarked on the creation of an outdoor garden thanks to a generous donation from Esh Construction.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:15 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Northern Saints C of E (VA) Primary School in North Hylton received a greenhouse, weatherproof garden storage boxes and wooden cold frames, as well as gardening essentials including gloves, trowels, forks, kneeling pads and watering cans.

The children will use the garden to grow fresh produce for use in the school kitchen as well creating an outdoor educational zone, including a quiet area for reading and reflection.

Read More

Read More
Meet the selfless Sunderland schoolboy who set up tuck shop and raffles off Jord...

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Speaking about the donation, teacher Elishia Cook, the school’s environmental education lead, said: “The donations have well and truly sparked curiosity and enthusiasm for gardening and outdoor spaces amongst our youngsters. The children and wider school can’t wait to get the gardening tools and additions put to good use.

“The paints will help us attract wildlife and pollinating animals to help with the growing of wild flowers and edible plants. This is a huge area of supporting the environment which takes a main role in the eco-club’s aims this year.

"The school and I are very grateful for the donations and hope to work closely with Esh Construction in the future.”

A spokesperson from the school’s eco-club, added: “I’ve loved painting the garden and it also made me want to do it at home. I’ve recently planted some vegetables at home which I learnt how to do when using the tools in school.”

Children from the school's eco-club with some of the gardening equipment donated by Esh Construction.

SEE ALSO: Watch as pupils do their bit to stop social isolation for the elderly and break down generational barriers

Esh Construction pledged to donate the items as part of their work with Karbon Homes on the College Grange housing development, less than one mile away from the school.

Operations director, Mark Binns, said: “It is great to see the benefit this equipment is already providing to the school, from getting young people outdoors and involved in eco-activities, to looking ahead at reducing the school’s environmental footprint in the long run. This donation is yet another great example of how we continue support and enrich our local communities.”

Steve Riding, development contracts manager at Karbon Homes, added: “Supporting the communities in which we’re developing is one of Karbon’s key priorities.

Children from the school's eco-club will be decorating the garden with the donated paint.

“The eco committee will teach pupils about the importance of caring for our environment and we hope this donation will help as many of them as possible to get involved.”

Sunderland