Northern Saints C of E (VA) Primary School in North Hylton received a greenhouse, weatherproof garden storage boxes and wooden cold frames, as well as gardening essentials including gloves, trowels, forks, kneeling pads and watering cans.

The children will use the garden to grow fresh produce for use in the school kitchen as well creating an outdoor educational zone, including a quiet area for reading and reflection.

Speaking about the donation, teacher Elishia Cook, the school’s environmental education lead, said: “The donations have well and truly sparked curiosity and enthusiasm for gardening and outdoor spaces amongst our youngsters. The children and wider school can’t wait to get the gardening tools and additions put to good use.

“The paints will help us attract wildlife and pollinating animals to help with the growing of wild flowers and edible plants. This is a huge area of supporting the environment which takes a main role in the eco-club’s aims this year.

"The school and I are very grateful for the donations and hope to work closely with Esh Construction in the future.”

A spokesperson from the school’s eco-club, added: “I’ve loved painting the garden and it also made me want to do it at home. I’ve recently planted some vegetables at home which I learnt how to do when using the tools in school.”

Children from the school's eco-club with some of the gardening equipment donated by Esh Construction.

Esh Construction pledged to donate the items as part of their work with Karbon Homes on the College Grange housing development, less than one mile away from the school.

Operations director, Mark Binns, said: “It is great to see the benefit this equipment is already providing to the school, from getting young people outdoors and involved in eco-activities, to looking ahead at reducing the school’s environmental footprint in the long run. This donation is yet another great example of how we continue support and enrich our local communities.”

Steve Riding, development contracts manager at Karbon Homes, added: “Supporting the communities in which we’re developing is one of Karbon’s key priorities.

Children from the school's eco-club will be decorating the garden with the donated paint.