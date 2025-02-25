Parents across the North East will soon be finding out which secondary school their child has been awarded.

The day is fast approaching when North East parents will discover which secondary school their children will be attending in the next academic year.

We’ve put together a guide so you can be fully prepared for National Offer Day 2025.

What is Secondary School National Offer Day?

The National Offer Day marks the date in which pupils and their parents/carers will find out whether or not they have been given a place at their preferred secondary school for the next academic year.

When is this year’s National Offer Day?

For 2025, the Secondary School National Offer Day falls on Monday, March 3.

This means that there isn’t long to wait to find out which secondary school your child will be attending for the 2025/26 academic year.

What do I need to do on National Offer Day?

According to Sunderland City Council’s website, there are a number things that parents must be aware of for National Offer Day.

If you applied for your child’s school online, then you can accept or decline the place via the online portal.

If the place offered is not your child’s first or second preferred school, then you will receive a letter which explains why it has not been possible to offer them a place - this letter will also explain the right of appeal.

If you submitted a paper application form, a letter will be posted second class on National Offer Day.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed that if your application was received after the closing date, you will not receive a notification on National Offer Day.

Instead, late applications will be processed at a later date and you will be notified for your child’s school place by letter.

For more information about Secondary School National Offer Day, visit: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/13000/School-admissions.