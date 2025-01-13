Sunderland nursery staff 'overjoyed' following outstanding Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Castle Kindergarten are ‘overjoyed’ after the nursery was judged by Ofsted inspectors to be outstanding in all areas following its latest inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors described how children “thrive” at the nursery and highlighted the “high quality” support provided by staff.

The children were praised for their behaviour with inspectors identifying how staff support children exceptionally well to “help them access further resources to extend play further”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors highlighted staff’s enthusiasm and dedication and how they are “excellent role models” for the children.

The nursery was praised for developing children's literacy. | Castle Kindergarten

After being informed of the judgement, manager at the Hylton Castle based nursery, Janice Brown , said: "We are overjoyed by our recent Ofsted report; it is a true reflection of the passion, dedication and hard work our staff put into the setting on a daily basis.

“The whole team at Castle Kindergarten including our parents and carers are so happy with the outcome.

“We found the whole experience allowed us to show ourselves and our children just as we are every day. All staff were able to show the inspector their current project work and their reflections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel the judgement made by the inspector is so well deserved, we are jumping with joy".

Janice was particularly pleased that inspectors highlighted the quality of the nursery’s curriculum which lead inspector Elizabeth Fish described as “highly ambitious” and “exceptionally well sequenced”.

She was also impressed with the development of the children’s literacy.

Ms Fish said: “Children highly engage in their learning. Two-year-old children are entranced as they explore a range of tools as they paint on material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Older children are fascinated as they use a projector to complete a large-scale painting. They mix colours with confidence and talk about the colours they have made.

“Staff place a high priority on developing children's communication skills. They use songs and books to introduce children to a breadth of vocabulary.

“Children develop a love of books. Staff choose books as a focus to engage and motivate children.

“The children have become immersed in the story of 'Room on the Broom' and they explore the different characters in incredible detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children enjoy the activities so much that they are keen to continue reading the book at home and carry out many activities.”

Inspectors also commended the “excellent” relationships established with parents and the “exceptional” support and training provided to staff by the leadership team.

Following the inspection, the nursery’s directors Sue Morgan and Kay Rooks said: “We are delighted with our recent inspection by Ofsted. We are very proud of the learning environment we have created at the nursery and that we have such a hard-working team which helps children to thrive.

“The manager and the staff team have worked hard together in creating amazing learning experiences for the children and their families.”