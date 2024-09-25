Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education Secretary and Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has vowed to ensure the “best education” is available to all children and not just to those from privileged backgrounds.

A key focus of Mrs Phillipson’s speech at the Labour Party Conference was also about reducing childhood poverty and she made reference to her own childhood growing up in Washington and thanked her teachers at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School.

MP Bridget Phillipson.

She said: “What you and the amazing teachers like you at my local state school believed, what I believe, what Labour believes, is that the best education, shouldn’t just be for some of our children, but for all our children, not just as children, but right throughout our lives.

“And as a Labour government, we see education as so much more than what happens in the classroom.

“It is about children, and it is about their opportunities. Opportunity not just for some of our children, but for all of our children.

“A vision of education centred not simply on schools or nurseries, knowledge or skills, university or college.

“But on our young people: on their chance to achieve and thrive, to succeed and flourish.

“Life should not come down to luck. It can never be enough, that a system that’s supposed to serve so many, works only for a lucky few.

“It will never be enough for some of us to defy the odds to succeed, when the promise of opportunity must belong to all of us.

“We have to change the odds, so success belongs to each and every child, in every school, in every corner of our country.”

During her speech the Houghton and Sunderland South MP also pledged to “end private schools’ tax breaks” and said the wheels are already in motion to introduce breakfast clubs for all primary school children and reiterated the party’ manifesto pledge to create 3,000 new school-based nurseries.

The Education Secretary said: “Our manifesto pledged 3000 new school-based nurseries. Today I can tell you that change begins, delivery begins: those extra places start opening next year.

“The first phase of our new nurseries, of high quality early education, boosting life chances for children and work choices for parents.

“And two years ago, I promised you that the next Labour government would bring breakfast clubs to every primary school.

“And I am so proud that breakfast clubs will start to roll out from April, with hundreds of schools set to become early adopters, this school year.”