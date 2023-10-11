Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has hit back at critics of Labour's plans to strip private schools of tax exemptions.

The Shadow Education Secretary responded to reports in the Guardian from June, which suggested that officials at the Independent Schools Council (ISC) described Ms Phillipson as "very chippy" in private messages.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday October 11, 2023. PA pic.

She told the final day of the Labour Party Conference that "chippy people make the change that matters".

The MP, who represents Houghton and Sunderland South, added that "high and rising standards cannot just be for families who can afford them" as she revealed Labour's plans to reform early years education provision.

Ms Phillipson said: "Conference, we know what the private schools lobby think of our ambition. They were arrogant enough to write it down. 'Chippy'.

"And if they or anyone else doubt my determination to deliver on our dream, then I have a message for them: Chippy people make the change that matters. I will make the change that matters. Together we will make the change the matters.

"We will end the tax breaks that private schools enjoy to deliver high and rising standards, in every school for every child."

Last month, Labour backed down on its pledge to strip private schools of their charitable status.

Being able to claim gift aid on donations and not paying tax on annual profits, which must be reinvested in education, are among the tax breaks that the status confers.

But the party remains committed to its policy for England of charging 20% VAT on fees and ending the business rates relief from which private schools benefit.

Ms Phillipson also said she was "determined" to carry out "ambitious reform to ensure early education is available in every corner of our country for every family and every child".

Sir David Bell, the former permanent secretary at the Department for Education and former chief inspector of schools, will develop Labour's new early years plan that "the next generation deserve", Ms Phillipson said.

She also responded to Rishi Sunak's plans to extend maths provision to 18 in schools, warning that if "young people hate maths at 16, it's just too late".

The Labour frontbencher said her party would aim to promote practical numeracy skills needed at work and in daily life "right from the start" of school.

The shadow education secretary said: "It's why I'm proud to tell you today, that we'll tackle our chronic cultural problem with maths, by making sure it's better taught at six, never mind 16.

"The last Labour government began a revolution in reading standards, a revolution still unfolding in our schools.

"It's past time, we brought that same focus to maths."

Labour's plans were welcomed by the National Education Union, whose general secretary Daniel Kebede said: "Labour politicians are recognising that a reset between the teaching profession and government is required - and that very little of national government ambitions can be achieved without working with, and in partnership, with teachers.

"It should go without saying that programmes of educational improvement should recognise and support teachers' expertise and build on the successes of the teaching profession.

