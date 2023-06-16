A Sunderland film producer and graduate from the city’s university is putting electrohypersensitivity (EHS) in the global spotlight with his new award-winning animated short film.

The condition is a heightened sensitivity to electro-magnetic fields (EMF), which are present in varying degrees in all wires carrying electricity, which can lead to debilitating symptoms for the individual.

Still viewed as somewhat a taboo subject, incapacitating symptoms can be triggered by exposure to devices including mobile and cordless phones, Wi-Fi routers, TVs, and wireless smart devices.

Based on a true story, Sean A. Carney’s Remembering Nearfield chronicles the journey of Corriëlle van Vuuren, a wife and entrepreneur who tragically loses everything when her health mysteriously declines.

She shares the journey of her EHS diagnosis, her initial disbelief and her feelings of guilt through being stigmatised and socially excluded, and ultimately being confined to her home, abandoned and isolated.

Sean, who is originally from Sunderland but now lives in Hampshire, said: “People with EHS face reduced employment opportunities and become excluded from public life. Isolation, discrimination, and a lack of support characterise their existence as they contend with the disabling condition.

Sean working on the creation of his movie.

“Somehow, they must find the will to survive, but not all can cope, or can survive. High-profile public figures are also feeling the impacts of EHS. Gradually it destroys careers and quality of life.

“My film aims to inform audiences about the unacceptably impoverished life and social limitations arising from the nature of this largely unrecognised disability.

"Irrespective of the scientifically controversial “one-size-fits-all” wireless exposure limits in place in our society, EHS sufferers are rendered incapacitated by their severe EMF-induced symptoms.

“The moving testimony in my film is very representative of people with EHS.”

Now entered into more than 200 international film festivals, Sean’s film has won awards for ‘Best Film About a Disability Issue’ at the World Film Carnival in Singapore, the Black Swan International Film Festival in Kolkata and the Gangtok International Film Festival – as well as ‘Best Animated Film’ at the Ganges International Film Festival.

Remembering Nearfield has also won ‘Best Animated Short Film’ at the Veneto International Film Festival in Italy and will be screened there in January and February next year.

However, the accolades remain secondary to Sean who hopes the film will help shine a light on the real life suffering being experienced by people with EHS.

He said: “Corriëlle van Vuuren’s ordeal highlights the urgent public health and human rights issues relating to individual informed consent, bodily autonomy, discrimination, and social inequality.

“The film also highlights some constructive solutions to make society more inclusive for people with EHS. It is a film envisaging a positive outcome for the EMF-disabled because lowering environmental EMF levels is possible.

“For example, scientists advise wired internet connections and no-cell-service environments (white zones) as measures known to counter, or even reverse, some of the prevalent health issues afflicting the electromagnetically sensitive.”