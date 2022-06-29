Sunderland male teacher numbers among lowest in country

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Male teacher numbers fall.

Department for Education figures show that there were 2,450 teachers in state-funded schools in Sunderland as of November 2021 – with 530 of them men.

This means male teachers make up just 21.6% of the workforce in the area in the 2021-22 academic year – up slightly from 21.5% in 2020-21, but one of the lowest proportions of all local authorities in England.

Nationally, just 14% of nursery and primary school teachers, 35% of secondary teachers, and 25% of special school teachers are men – an overall ratio of

24.2%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite teaching being a female-dominated industry, the data also shows men tend to earn more than women.

In Sunderland schools, men earn £42,083 – 1% more than women, who make £41,604 on average.

Education campaign group, The Education Policy Institute (EPI), says pupils’ results can be helped when teachers better represent their pupils.

James Zuccollo, director of school workforce at the EPI, said: "While the Covid-19 recession temporarily increased teacher applications, this has had no effect on the gender diversity of the school workforce."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the The Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The Government must reverse the erosion of teacher pay, dial down the excessive accountability regime, and ensure that schools are properly funded.

"This will help to attract both men and women into the profession."