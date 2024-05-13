Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors praised the school’s ‘exciting’ curriculum.

A Sunderland headteacher has praised the school’s “amazing” children and thanked her dedicated staff after Hetton Primary School was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how pupils “enjoy” being at the school and how pupils “work with interest and enthusiasm in lessons” and achieve well.

The report also highlighted the “high standards” of pupils’ behaviour and their positive attitudes to learning.

Headteacher Nicola Hill celebrates the school's good Ofsted report with children at the school.

After being informed of the judgment, headteacher Nicola Hill said: “I didn’t disagree with any of the feedback and I didn’t need to read past the first line - which said ‘Hetton Primary School is typified by warm and trusting relationships’ - before seeing the inspectors had grasped what our school is all about.

“I’m also pleased the inspection team recognised that children feel safe and the focus we have on staff wellbeing and managing their workload.

“We know we are good, but it was still a relief and there was huge celebration to have this ratified by Ofsted.

“The children are amazing and were even more so during the inspection. Our school is part of a huge team effort to give our children the best possible education and I would like to thank everyone for the work they do.”

Lead inspector Phil Scott was fulsome in his praise for the school’s curriculum and extracurricular provision.

Mr Scott said: “The school’s exciting curriculum meets pupils’ specific needs. It allows pupils to think for themselves and brings learning to life.

“Its challenging end-points mean that pupils leave school with the foundations to succeed.

“The curriculum fosters pupils’ curiosity, promoting a desire to learn.

“The school provides a wide range of activities, visits and opportunities to develop pupils’ character and their understanding of wider issues.

“Pupils visit places of natural beauty and explore their historical heritage, including of mining and Roman remains.

“The school encourages and facilitates links to local clubs to untap pupils’ hidden potential, such as through swimming, cheerleading, dancing and a range of sports.

“The school is a key part of the community with singing performances at a local cathedral, taking part in carnivals and parades, and donations to the local food bank.”

Inspectors also commended the school for its development of children’s literacy with pupils making a “fast start in reading and quickly becoming confident and fluent readers”.

The outcome certainly had the backing of perhaps the schools biggest judges - the children.

Aston Scott, 11, who showed the inspectors around the school, said: “It feels great to be at a good school.

“My teachers are really helpful and make lessons fun.”

Year 4 pupil Isabelle Malkin said: “I’m overjoyed with the judgment. My teachers are friendly, kind and always happy.”