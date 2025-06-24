Sunderland girls’ school celebrates national success in STEM design competition

A group of talented Year 9 students from St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy in Sunderland have secured third place in a prestigious national livery design competition, earning them a place to compete in STEM on Track in the next academic year.

The challenge required students to create a motorsport livery design that reflected their school, local community and the motorsport industry. Their creative and thoughtful entry stood out among hundreds of schools across the UK, demonstrating both artistic flair and a strong understanding of their communities.

The final results were unveiled during an exciting event held on Saturday, June 14 at Whilton Mill Circuit in Northampton, where the winning design was showcased. Students from St Anthony’s, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were thrilled to see their work recognised on a national platform and are now preparing to take their STEM journey to the next level.

Participation in STEM on Track – a nationwide initiative using motorsport to inspire young people in science, technology, engineering and maths, by building a go-kart from scratch and then racing it – comes with a cost. The team has already received £1,250 in funding towards the £6,100 needed to take part next year but is now seeking additional sponsors and supporters to help them achieve their goal.

Assistant headteacher Laura Dudley said: “This has been an incredible experience for our students. Their dedication, creativity and teamwork have been outstanding, and we’re so proud of them all. With the right support, they can go even further and share their passion of motorsports and love of STEM by building and racing their own go-kart in the finals next June.”

Hannah, one of the Year 9 team members, said: “Designing something that represents our school and seeing it come to life would be amazing! We’ve learned so much, and now we want to keep pushing forward in the competition.”

The academy is calling on local businesses, community groups and individuals to consider sponsoring the team. Sponsors will not only support the students' continued involvement in STEM but will also gain visibility through branding opportunities on the team's livery and promotional materials.