Now in its 31st year, the awards recognise and celebrate children and young people and their contributions to life across Sunderland, Washington, Houghton and Hetton.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Young People, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams said: "In these troubling times, children and young people across our city continue to contribute to making Sunderland more dynamic, healthy, smart and vibrant.

"It’s important that we all recognise the many talents and commitments that children and young people make in our city and how so many strive, achieve and aspire to do their best.

"They may have overcome adversity, they might be showing bravery, or they could be helping others as they make positive contributions to their families, colleagues, communities and the city. Please let us know."

The event is described by organisers as a "celebration of inspiring, aspirational, motivated and creative young people".

Categories include The Connor Brown Award for Sports and Physical Activity, Local Community, Arts and Culture, Achievement in Learning, Youth Voice, Environmental Champion, Young Carer, Personal Growth and Health and Wellbeing.

Together for Children (TfC) Chief Executive Jill Colbert OBE said: "We have had some brilliant and inspiring nominations and winners over the years, and we look forward to hearing about the strengths, talents, service and gifts that so many of our children and young people have.

"Let us know about your nominee."

The Sunderland Young Achievers' Award Ceremony - which is sponsored by partners including Everyone Active, Public Health, Integrated Care Board and the Culture House - will take place on Friday March 22 at the Rainton Meadows Arena.

Each award is open to individuals and groups.

To find out more and to make a nomination go to the link on the TfC website.